Superfood cafe opening first of three Baltimore County locations in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Fast-casual superfood cafe Grain & Berry is expanding to Maryland with three planned Baltimore County locations under one franchise owner and one at Harbor Point, owned by another.

Franchise owner William Chaney announced the first location will open at Red Run Station in Owings Mills by this summer. He chose the location for its visibility and crowd of "early-morning and late-day commuters."

Photo credits: Grain & Berry and Hill Management Services

Chaney plans to open two more Baltimore County locations but has not disclosed where yet. He also plans to open three locations in Florida.

"I was first exposed to the brand near my home in Palm Harbor and immediately inquired about acquiring a franchise," Chaney said in a release. "That was not possible at that time but, when the opportunity finally became available, I jumped at the chance."

Florida-based Grain & Berry is known for its selection of handcrafted Acaí bowls, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and healthier lunch options.