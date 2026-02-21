Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
18  WX Alerts
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Superfood cafe opening first of three Baltimore County locations in Owings Mills

grain and berry.jpg
Photo credits: Grain &amp; Berry and Hill Management Services
grain and berry.jpg
Posted

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Fast-casual superfood cafe Grain & Berry is expanding to Maryland with three planned Baltimore County locations under one franchise owner and one at Harbor Point, owned by another.

Franchise owner William Chaney announced the first location will open at Red Run Station in Owings Mills by this summer. He chose the location for its visibility and crowd of "early-morning and late-day commuters."

GRAIN AND BERRY BUILDING.jpg

Chaney plans to open two more Baltimore County locations but has not disclosed where yet. He also plans to open three locations in Florida.

"I was first exposed to the brand near my home in Palm Harbor and immediately inquired about acquiring a franchise," Chaney said in a release. "That was not possible at that time but, when the opportunity finally became available, I jumped at the chance."

Florida-based Grain & Berry is known for its selection of handcrafted Acaí bowls, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and healthier lunch options.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR