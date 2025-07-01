Squire's Italian Restuarant unveils century-old secret in Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md. — At Squire’s Italian Restaurant and Catering in Dundalk, you can grab a slice, enjoy some calamari, and indulge with the rest of the community. But did you know there was something there that has stood dormant almost a century?

The business first discovered the secret while doing some renovations of the upstairs banquet room.

Back in the 1920s, the restaurant started as Squire’s Café, a small neighborhood tavern and pool hall.

Behind a wall upstairs was a 30 feet by 8 feet blackboard, and before you ask, Squire's was not a school before it became a restaurant.

It was actually a betting parlor for horse racing.

On the blackboard were names of horses and jockeys written in chalk for races in New Orleans and Cuba.

"We found out we had a little bookie joint going on back in the day. We had nothing to do with it. We weren't here yet.," said Bob Romiti, the owner of Squire's.

Jennifer Egan, a local artist, was hired to restore and preserve the wall.

She spent 80 hours using chalk paint to do a partial restoration of the piece of history.

"I wasn't sure what I was going to do at first. But then, once I got the paint, it's actually a chalk paint so that it would look like it was still chalk down there originally. And I started going over them and I said 'hey, it's not too bad. It's gonna take me a month, but it's not too bad,'" Egan said.

The restaurant held a public event to allow the Dundalk community to see the blackboard and to enjoy a nice Italian dinner.

A portion of the proceeds that evening went to the Defenders' Day Committee, a 501 (c) (3) organization which commemorates the Battle of North Point and the British attack on Baltimore one day before the Bombardment of Fort McHenry.