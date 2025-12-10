Sparks nonprofit hosts cupcake competition to build skills for people with disabilities

SPARKS, Md. — A friendly competition filled the kitchen at Richcroft Services in Sparks Tuesday as five teams of people with disabilities put their holiday baking skills to the test during a special "Cupcake Wars" event.

WATCH: Nonprofit hosts cupcake competition to build skills for people with disabilities Nonprofit hosts cupcake competition to build skills for people with disabilities

The competition wasn't just about creating the perfect cupcake – it was designed to build confidence, creativity and connection for individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities across the region.

"We want them to maintain the functions that they have and be able to even improve upon them at times so we look for different types of creative ways for them to be able to do that," said Rachel Kollasch, director of day services at Richcroft. "Sometimes we do art and pottery and other times we're playing sports. But today we decided to do cupcake wars."

From designing decorations to selecting ingredients to naming their creations, Richcroft's clients handled every detail of their cupcake masterpieces.

"I love working as a team and tasting the batter and just having fun with it," said Isabel Taffe, a Richcroft client.

Richcroft provides residential care and individual and family support services for adults and children with intellectual and physical disabilities. Taffe has been a client for more than a year and says the personal support she receives has transformed her life.

"It's meant the world. I have, like, a completely, like, new life now," Taffe said. "Working with Barbara has opened a lot of doors for me. Even just getting out into the community more, like being able to, like, volunteer more, things like that."

Richcroft staff members served as judges, carefully tasting each creation. The winning cupcake was a Cookie Monster-themed treat made by a team from Howard County.

"Thank you. Thank you, my partner here, put the extra, ah, oil in here," said Deborah Swan, a Richcroft client, as the group erupted in laughter. "Everything turned out good."

When asked if that was the secret ingredient, Swan confirmed with a smile: "Yes, that was our secret ingredient."

The winners received $25 gift cards to continue their holiday baking adventures. All participants received hand-designed aprons created by Richcroft staff members.

Those aprons will come in handy when Richcroft opens its café in Sparks this spring, which will provide employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

