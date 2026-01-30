Softball coach indicted on charges of coercion and enticement of a minor

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — A Baltimore County man has been federally indicted on seven counts related to sexual exploitation of a child.

Michael Joseph Pusateri, a softball coach from Nottingham, MD, is accused of having sent sexually explicit texts and then developing a physical relationship with a child.

Pusateri is 59 years old.

He is also accused of coercing the child victim to perform sexual acts on camera and having the child send the material to Pusateri.

Pusateri is also charged with receipt and possession of child pornography.

He could face life in prison for the coercion and enticement charges.

Pusateri was previously arrested in September 2025 for raping a minor and child porn-related charges.

That case is still ongoing, as of this writing.