Snow cleanup becomes major task for Rodgers Forge residents after winter storm

TOWSON, Md. — After the storm passes, snow brings joy to children with no school and endless playtime opportunities. But for their parents, the aftermath means hours of backbreaking shoveling work.

In Rodgers Forge today, Zack Secor wishes he had started clearing snow earlier in the day.

"I was hoping for more snow, but it turned to sleet, wintry mix or whatever towards the end of the day, and it was going to be bad. I knew," Secor said.

While many cars remain buried under snow on the narrow residential streets, residents received some assistance from county snow removal equipment. The bobcat plows made their rounds early, impressing neighbors with their prompt response.

"It was here at 7 o'clock yesterday. I was very impressed," Secor said. "They're doing their part, so we should do ours, I guess."

However, the alleys present a different challenge entirely. Baltimore County doesn't provide snow removal services for these areas, leaving the substantial cleanup job to neighbors who must tackle it themselves.

Patrick Montgomery, a 20-year resident of the area, understands the consequences of not doing his share of the work.

"It's here till it's here. I mean, I'd like to be able to get the trash out when it comes time to that. I guess it could be a while though," Montgomery said. "My least favorite part, although I usually lose weight when I do it, so it's not the worst thing."

Children found creative ways to make the most of the snowy conditions, building elaborate structures from the accumulated ice and snow.

"So, we're building a snow monument. You build a little staircase out of the numerous ice sheets. This is one of the biggest ice towers we've ever seen," one child explained.

The snow cleanup efforts could extend even longer, as schools have already announced closures for Tuesday, giving families another day to tackle the winter weather aftermath.

