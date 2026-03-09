Slim Chickens opens first Baltimore County location in Hunt Valley at 11300 York Road

A bite of southern-style chicken is now in Baltimore County. Slim Chickens opened its first area location today in Hunt Valley.

The restaurant, located at 11300 York Road, is the fifth Slim Chickens location in Maryland. The chain is based in Arkansas and has about 300 locations across the U.S.

The owner said what sets the restaurant apart is its flavor profile and quality ingredients.

"Everything is fresh. We have nothing frozen in the store. I think that's what kind of separates us, makes it a little bit different," franchise owner Brad Hoag said.

The restaurant hired just over 100 people to staff the new location. The menu features chicken and waffles, fried pickles, and okra — all with a southern twist.