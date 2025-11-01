Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Skateland Putty Hill set to close after 48 years of fun

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — After nearly five decades of service to the community, Skateland Putty Hill will be closing its doors.

The announcement came via Facebook Friday evening, with the owners stating that their landlord gave notice that their lease would be terminated in 45 days.

In the post, they thanked the community for putting on the skates and enjoying their time at the rink.

"Wow. End of an era," one user commented on Facebook.

"I grew up at the rink. So many fun times and memories. Sad to hear it is closing," another Facebook user said.

The full post can be read below:

