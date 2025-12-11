Sixth and final suspect convicted in Uber & Lyft carjacking, kidnapping spree

BALTIMORE — The sixth and final suspect charged in a rideshare carjacking spree has been convicted.

Back in 2022 a group of young men, as the Maryland Attorney General put it, terrorized unsuspecting residents throughout Baltimore City and County by using Uber and Lyft apps to lure their victims.

"Victims were often forced into trunks or back seats while the defendants used the stolen vehicles and rideshare accounts to pick up and rob additional passengers," Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said. "Some victims were held captive for hours while the defendants drained their bank accounts using ATMs and mobile payment apps."

The latest suspect convicted is 17-year-old Corique Moseley.

During a multi-day jury trial in Baltimore County, it was revealed Moseley took part in more than four armed carjackings or armed robberies involving six victims.

Witnesses recalled Moseley using a handgun to threaten his victims if they didn’t comply with his demands.

One female victim testified that Moseley sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

“The survivors of these violent crimes will carry the trauma of what they endured for years to come,” said Brown.

Moseley now faces over 400 years behind bars. He's due to be sentenced sometime in 2026.

His five co-defendants were Raquan Pierce, Shamar Anderson, Tre’Quon Maye, Ammar Shields, and Jamarie Ward.

Each previously pleaded guilty to participation in a criminal organization, armed carjacking, and kidnapping.

Pierce received 14 years in prison, while Anderson was sentenced to 25 years, with Maye getting 15 years.

Shields and Ward are scheduled to be sentenced in January.

In total, the group is responsible for at least 40 incidents.