Serving those who serve, service members hit the trenches in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Serving those who serve.

Fort Meade service members train like NFL players at Ravens facility Thursday Fort Meade service members train like NFL players at Ravens facility Thursday

Fort Meade service members got the chance to train like the pros Thursday at the Ravens Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

The event called USAA's Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp put military members through some of the same drills used to evaluate NFL players.

Participants tested their skills in the 40-yard dash, broad jump, three-cone shuttle, receiving gauntlet, and quarterback arm challenge.

Live leaderboard tracked scores throughout the competition.

Members of the winning team took home tickets to the Ravens' annual salute to service game.

After the boot camp, participants received an exclusive tour of the Ravens' practice facility.

USAA, the official salute to the service partner of the Baltimore Ravens, says the event helps strengthen connections between the team and the local military community.