Septic truck triggers bridge collapse in Baltimore County

PHOENIX, Md. — A small bridge collapsed in Phoenix, Maryland Monday evening after a septic truck attempted to drive over it.

Fire officials told WMAR-2 News that the call for the collapse came in at 5:20 p.m. in the area of Carroll Road and Philpot Road.

No injuries were reported and the driver was able to get out of the truck safely.

At the time, no leaks were reported, according to fire officials.

The bridge is expected to remain closed until further notice, and drivers should plan detours in advance.