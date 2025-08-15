Senior living community raises over $600 for Alzheimer's Association through kindness campaign

TOWSON, Md. — A senior living community is spreading kindness and raising money for charity through a simple but meaningful campaign involving bags of Sun Chips and heartfelt messages.

Friday morning, residents at the Blakehurst Senior Living Community prepared hundreds of bags of Sun Chips with personalized messages of kindness. Community members donated $1 to write messages that were then taped onto the chip bags.

All proceeds from the kindness campaign will benefit the Alzheimer's Association Greater Maryland Chapter.

"It's really important not only just for awareness but also working towards the research to help support the cause especially here in our community where a lot of people are older or have significant others who are affected by Alzheimer's disease, so it's nice that we're showing support for them," said Kayla Suchocki, a wellness coordinator with the Blakehurst Senior Living Community.

Organizers report that 660 messages were written on bags, resulting in a $660 donation to the nonprofit organization.

