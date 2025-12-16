Senior Helpers brings holiday cheer to Towson assisted living community

TOWSON, Md. — A local senior care service partnered with BrightView Senior Living in Towson for a special wreath-making session, bringing holiday spirit and smiles to residents during the festive season.

Senior Helpers of Central Maryland organized the community event, with caregivers dressed as Santa volunteers helping residents create personalized holiday decorations for their homes.

"Especially at the holidays, we focus on what matters most to the individual, the things that are important to them and then helping them engage in them to bring out the parts of them that sometimes they think are lost but are still in there," Amanda Sullivan said.

Sullivan is the owner of Senior Helpers of Central Maryland, a service that assists seniors with everyday tasks from making breakfast to running errands.

The wreath-making activity gave residents like Joan Camper a chance to create something festive and meaningful. This is Camper's first Christmas at BrightView, and she added candy canes to her wreath for her grandkids.

"Because I thought why not? Then let them go and look for something," Camper said.

For residents Hallie and Jim Geist, who are also fairly new to the community, the gathering provided an opportunity to meet others in their new home.

"It's nice, you know, when you are able to communicate with other people that live in the same area and that have the same issues," Hallie Geist said.

When the session ended, residents headed to their apartments to hang their personalized door decorations, taking with them both a festive craft and new connections within their community.

