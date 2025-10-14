Search underway for man who fell off boat near Hart-Miller Island

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Rescue crews are searching for a 67-year-old man who fell from a boat near Hart-Miller Island Tuesday morning, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP).

Officers responded to an open water rescue call at 11:57 a.m. after the man fell overboard while crabbing and disappeared beneath the surface.

Search teams from NRP, the U.S. Coast Guard, Baltimore County Police Department, and local fire departments are using aviation and dive resources in the ongoing operation.

Police are asking boaters to avoid the Hart-Miller Island area while the search continues.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*