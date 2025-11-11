Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Search continues for missing teen who was last seen in Dundalk nine days ago

DUNDALK, Md. — 16-year-old Za’nerra Sullivan has been missing since Sunday, November 2nd.

The teen was last seen in Dundalk wearing a black sweatshirt, red sweatpants, and Crocs.
Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-887-7320.

