Search continues for missing teen who was last seen in Dundalk nine days ago

DUNDALK, Md. — 16-year-old Za’nerra Sullivan has been missing since Sunday, November 2nd.

#CriticalMissing: 16-year-old Za’nerra Sullivan (5’3, 150lbs). Last seen in the Dundalk area on 11/2/25 wearing a black sweatshirt, red sweatpants, and crocs. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-887-7320. #HelpLocate #BCoPD #PleaseShare pic.twitter.com/ehBzsuYnBb — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 7, 2025

The teen was last seen in Dundalk wearing a black sweatshirt, red sweatpants, and Crocs.

Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-887-7320.