Santa sleighs through Towson neighborhood for the 25th year

TOWSON, Md. — It's a Baltimore tradition that kicks off the holiday season.

Santa Claus came to town in Towson's Stoneleigh neighborhood as part of his annual visit where he brought joy to hundreds of kids and families.

It's a tradition now 25 years strong.

He and Mrs. Claus rode through the streets on a sleigh pulled by the Providence Volunteer Fire Department.

Waving and stopping to say hello to all the kids, and checking to see who's been naughty or nice.

This neighborhood celebration continues to bring the community together year after year.