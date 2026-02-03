Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Hale calls for return to fossil fuels to combat rising energy costs

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Hale spoke at the former Carroll Island Power Plant site today, criticizing Maryland's shift away from fossil fuels and arguing that the demolition of power plants across the state has led to higher utility bills for families.

Hale wants to re-open closed plants, build new fossil fuel facilities, and put nuclear energy back on the table. Rising energy costs are one of the biggest concerns he hears from voters.

"Now 100% of the population is concerned about the cost of electric because they can't do it. It's like another mortgage payment," Hale said.

Hale also criticized Governor Moore's green energy policies and says solar and wind power can't replace the lost capacity. He claims Governor Moore's $40 household rebate is not enough to address the problem.

Hale is running against Dan Cox in the gubernatorial primary, who was the nominee for governor in 2022. Carl Brunner, John Myrick and Kurt Wedekind have also filed for the Republican nomination.