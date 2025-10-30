Registered sex offender accused of trafficking juveniles in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A registered sex offender has been arrested in connection with juvenile sex trafficking.

Miracle Elendu, 28, is alleged to have solicited, recruited, raped, and trafficked several female juveniles in and around Baltimore County.

Elendu is a registered sex offender following a previous offense involving 15-year-old girl.

Charging documents say this incident stemmed from an incident on September 13, 2025.

Officers were sent to an area in Baltimore County for a complaint of sex trafficking. Officers learned the victim visited two different motels and received transactions of $30 and $50.

The victim's family even saw her with large amounts of cash, but she refused to tell the family where it came from.

Charging documents say the victim was waiting for the bus when Elendu offered her a ride.

Elendu allegedly paid the victim to have sex with him multiple times. He knew she was 16 and continued to offer her money for sex, charging documents say.

At one point, Elendu invited one of the victim's friends, but she refused to have sex with him.

Charging documents say he continued to send this second victim money, but she refused his advances.

This second victim was 14 years old.

Investigators say there may be additional victims based on how Elendu contacted his victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-887-7720.