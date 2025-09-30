Recent domestic violence deaths in Baltimore County alarm advocates

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Recent domestic violence deaths in the Baltimore metro area are alarming victims’ rights advocates who warn that signs often go unrecognized before deadly escalation occurs.

Lisa Nitsch with the House of Ruth, Maryland has been working with domestic violence survivors for over 25 years. She says that anyone can be a victim of intimate partner violence, however women are particularly at risk for being hurt or killed by a partner.

“We know the legal system offers supports in a variety of different ways,” Nitsch says. “But it’s not the only resource and it can’t be the end all, be all, because there’s plenty of abusive behavior, warning signs that don’t rise to the level of being criminal.”

Nitsch says those warning signs suggest more families could be at risk.

“We talk about controlling the finances,” she says. “We talk about humiliating you in front of your family or friends. Or starting to isolate you from the people that you care about. Of if you find yourself isolating from the people that you care about because of your situation. Those are all warning signs.”

Other factors that could contribute to domestic violence include untreated mental health or substance abuse issues, and unemployment. These instances can lead to deadly consequences when a person is already abusive.

Another significant risk factor is a gun in the home.

“When there is a gun in the home, the likelihood of someone being killed with that gun increases by five times,” Nitsch says. “That’s 500 percent more likely. So, if you’re in a relationship that feels unsafe, one of the most important things you can do is get the guns out of the home.”

She says family members and friends of someone experiencing domestic violence need to be supportive and patient.

“We know that often a victim will attempt to leave several times before they’re able to leave for good,” she says, “and sometimes it’s the fifth, sixth or seventh attempts. It’s important if we can say, ‘I saw something that makes me uncomfortable, and I’m concerned for you. Can we talk about that?’ That’s all you need to do to start the conversation.”

If you need help, whether you are a victim or the aggressor, House of Ruth, Maryland has a 24-hour hotline that you can call and talk to someone, 410-889-RUTH (7884).

“We tell everyone you deserve to feel safe, respected and cherished in your relationship,” Nitsch says. “And if you’re not feeling that it’s not healthy and it’s not the relationship for you.”

