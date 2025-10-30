Rare Bob Ross painting goes up for auction in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — October 29 would have been late artist Bob Ross's 83rd birthday.

To celebrate, we visited Alex Cooper Auctioneers in Towson, where a rare 1987 oil painting by the beloved PBS art instructor is going up for auction on Friday.

The painting, titled "Lake with Cabin and Trees," showcases Ross's signature peaceful style featuring a cozy cabin nestled by a lake and surrounded by towering trees. What makes this piece particularly special is a handwritten note on the back where Ross gifted it to a couple, wishing them "a very happy and joyful life." The painting is signed on both sides.

"I grew up watching Bob Ross. He taught us all that you don't have to be an artist; you don't even have to have talent to paint. He made art extremely approachable and made it fun and joyful," said Kathleen Hamil, director of art at Alex Cooper Auctioneers.

This marks the first time one of Ross's works has become available in the Baltimore area. The painting demonstrates his quick technique, with trees created using the edge of a paintbrush or palette knife.

"The trees were made with using the edge of either his paintbrush or a palette knife and just sort of scraping them in. He painted very quickly. It was a thirty-minute show. And if he made a mistake, he just called it a happy accident," Hamil said.

Ross brought art into millions of homes through his PBS show "The Joy of Painting," which aired from 1983 to 1994. His approachable teaching style and calming presence made him a pop culture icon whose influence continues decades after his death.

"It's pretty precious. We've had a lot of excitement from the community at large. A lot of people have come in to see it," Hamil said.

Bidding starts at $10,000, and Hamil expects fierce competition among collectors. Art enthusiasts have one final opportunity to view the painting for free on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Alex Cooper Auctioneers on York Road before Friday's auction.

