Randallstown man dies while trying to rescue dogs from burning home

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A 67-year-old Randallstown man has died after attempting to rescue his dogs from their burning home.

The fire broke out Monday around 10:14pm in the 3800 block of Cherrybrook Road.

Baltimore County Fire officials say Herbert B. Thomas, Jr. initially escaped unharmed.

However, he later reentered the home in search of his dogs.

Firefighters later discovered Thomas and his dogs dead, beside each other, inside the home.

Investigators determined unattended cooking as the cause.

"The Baltimore County Fire Department reminds residents to always stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop and ensure burners and appliances are turned off before leaving," the Fire Department stated in a news release.

This marks Baltimore County's fourth fire fatality of 2025.