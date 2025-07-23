Raging on the road: 33-year-old arrested for attempted murder, gun fired, on I-695

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — 33-year-old Jamar Brooks of Reisterstown was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence or a felony, and other related assault and firearm charges on Tuesday.

These charges stem from an alleged road rage incident which occurred on June 16th of this year on the inner loop of I-695, in the area of Washington Boulevard.

Authorities say Brooks, who was driving a Tesla at the time, fired a shot at someone's car.

The bullet went through the driver's door, through the seatbelt, and was lodged in the driver's seat.

Maryland State Police say the person wasn't injured. Once Brooks was arrested, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun was seized.

It was later confirmed the handgun in Brooks's possession had been stolen.

Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

