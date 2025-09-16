Progress in test scores, reducing absenteeism highlights of BCPS superintendent's presentation

TOWSON, Md. — Encouraging progress in English and math for Baltimore County students.

That's the message from county schools’ Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers.

In her monthly press conference Tuesday, Rogers highlighted BCPS' second straight year of improved test scores.

In all, 80 county schools saw gains in both English and math proficiency, and nine out of 10 student groups improved in both.

However, Rogers says more work is needed, and they want parents involved. Now, they are sending attendance and grade reports home every Friday.

“We hope that these reports will help families to support their children's attendance and academic progress throughout the school year and become stronger partners with the schools,” Rogers says.

Rogers also mentioned that September is Attendance Awareness Month in schools across the country.

She says in Baltimore County, the goal is simple: get every student to school… every day, on time.

The state highlighted BCPS for making the greatest improvement in chronic absenteeism statewide last school year, with 120 BCPS schools reducing chronic absenteeism and improvements across all zones and student groups.

To keep the momentum going, the school system is now sending weekly attendance and grade reports home.

On Thursday, the first of five community conversations this fall will be held. The public can hear about BCPS' strategic plan and the strategies to advance student achievement.

