Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Police arrest man accused of stabbing woman multiple times in Towson

Baltimore County Police car
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police car
Posted

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in Towson back in July.

29-year-old Daniel Johnson remains in police custody in connection with the stabbing.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Glen Keith Boulevard and found the victim, a 57-year-old woman, suffering from multiple puncture wounds.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Johnson is charged with attempted first-degree murder and is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR