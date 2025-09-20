Police arrest man accused of stabbing woman multiple times in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in Towson back in July.

29-year-old Daniel Johnson remains in police custody in connection with the stabbing.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Glen Keith Boulevard and found the victim, a 57-year-old woman, suffering from multiple puncture wounds.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Johnson is charged with attempted first-degree murder and is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.