Police: Armed suspect sustains life-threatening injuries following officer-involved shooting in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Md. — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Rosedale on Saturday night.

According to a Baltimore County Police spokesperson, officers initially received a call for shots fired in the 4900 block of Hazelwood Avenue at 9:13 p.m.

Police responded to the scene but did not locate the suspect.

About 10 minutes later, a second call directed officers to the Charlie Brown convenience store, where they found the suspect.

The spokesperson said the suspect was wielding a weapon and fled from police before taking position near a car.

Shots were then fired, but it's unclear who fired first, according to the spokesperson. About three to four officers were involved in the incident.

The suspect, who was not identified, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers returned to the initial call location and found shell casings in the area.

The Homicide unit has assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing.