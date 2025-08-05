PIKESVILLE, Md. — The Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company has prompted members to seek testing as a new study suggests firefighters face increased cancer risks.

WATCH: Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company working to fight cancer Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company working to fight cancer

Cancer has become a common enemy at the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company, where a wall pays tribute to multiple people who have lost their lives to the disease.

"Most recently, a year ago, Berenholtz, our vice president, very dear friend, very active member in really moving this fire company forward, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and within two months he passed away," said Glenn Resnick, fire captain.

"At age 25, my best friend at the time, Larry Goldberg, I was best man at his wedding 25 years later. I was officiating over him in the center and overseeing his treatments and then at the end, burying him. So, in addition to this fire company here, we've had five members that have succumbed to various types of cancer over the years," said Scott Goldstein, engine lieutenant.

The fire company received a federal grant and raised its own funds to provide free cancer screenings, something that has grown increasingly important.

"Today, one or two breaths of something with hydrogen cyanide. That could be a career ending fire for somebody. So, nowadays, we're concerned about not only wearing the air packs during the fire, we have constant metering, so we know what the levels of toxins are," said Goldstein.

A recent study from the American Cancer Society suggests firefighters are at an increased risk of dying from several types of cancer, including skin and kidney.

In addition to more frequent screening, the fire company has implemented better safety measures.

"It's all about preventive measures. It's all about taking the risk. Cancer and exposure out of the equation. We have a very rigorous cleaning process for our turnout gear. We have an exhaust system for our equipment to keep that out of our way, and then we're using best practices in the field. We're not taking off our SCBA until after we meter the fire to make sure it's as safe as it can be," said Resnick.

The fire department has had success stories. The most important part of stopping cancer and stopping a fire happen to be the same thing — early detection.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.