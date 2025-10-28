Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PGA TOUR Superstore leases 29,440-square-foot space off York Road, in Timonium

Golf
Posted

TIMONIUM, Md. — Calling all golfers — soon there will be a new place to splurge on your favorite hobby.

PGA TOUR Superstore is opening a new shop, off York Road in Timonium.

The Atlanta based company is leasing out a 29,440-square-foot space that will include a putting green, golf simulator showroom, plus several bays for practice and play, or club fitting.

Locally, there are more than 50 public and private golf courses which is why Baltimore County was chosen.

So no matter what you're looking for, whether it's high-tech golf equipment, launch monitors, rangefinders, GPS devices, home simulators, or smart putting aids, PGA TOUR Superstore has it all.

No official opening date has been announced, but it will be sometime in 2026.

