Person dies after accidentally being struck, trapped underneath their own vehicle in Pikesville

Posted

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A Saturday night tragedy in Pikesville.

Around 8pm Baltimore County Police received a call for a person struck by a car at Penny Lane and Smith Avenue.

On scene officers discovered an individual trapped underneath their own vehicle.

While emergency crews were able to remove the person, they did not survive.

"This appears to be an accidental death," Baltimore County Police said in a statement to WMAR-2 News. "The Baltimore County Police Crash Team responded and will be investigating the circumstances of this incident."

No other details were immediately available.

