PERRY HALL, Md. — Seniors at the Seven Oaks Senior Center in Perry Hall received a special gift from Gore, the company behind Elixir guitar strings, new set of strings for every guitar player in their jam group.

Gore representatives also helped members restring their guitars during the session.

Perry Hall senior center jam band rocks on with help from local guitar string manufacturer Perry Hall senior center jam band rocks on with help from local guitar string manufacturer

"Really unexpected, really appreciated. We play every week so we have to change strings quite often so a donation like this really helps out," said Nick Palmeri, who leads the advanced group.

The weekly jam session draws seniors of all skill levels, offering a space to improve their playing and maintain friendships.

"Coming in here and the friendships that you make here, it's important for us older people keep your minds sharp. This gives us the opportunity to come in here every week and we all look forward to doing what we're doing and just developing our friendships, keeping our minds sharp with the music that we made," said Palmeri.

Gore said the donation was part of a broader effort to engage with the local music community.

"It's very important for us to connect with local musicians. In particular, at places like Seven Oaks where at this jam session they do lessons, they're training on how to change guitar strings and just have a lot of fun," said Maegen Wilkinson.

The Seven Oaks Senior Center offers programming of all kinds. The guitar sessions are currently on a waiting list, and the group's quarterly concerts sell out quickly.

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