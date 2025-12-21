Perry Hall dentist gets 1 day in jail for illegally distributing Oxycodone

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore County dentist will serve just one day of a 10-year sentence behind bars for illegally distributing narcotics and controlled dangerous substances outside his professional capacity.

Dr. Andrew T. Fried, DMD, previously owned Perry Hall Family Dental, out of Nottingham.

From April 2022 through May 2025, Maryland State prosecutors say Fried purchased Oxycodone from a former dental assistant, for the two to split among themselves.

Oxycodone is an FDA Schedule II-Controlled Substance due to its ability to cause addiction that can lead to illness or death.

“Every Marylander who sits in a dental chair should trust that they're receiving competent, professional care,” said Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown. “This sentence protects Dr. Fried’s patients from further unsafe treatment and eliminates a source of opioids in our communities.”

As part of his punishment, Fried will serve three-years of probation, and be barred from participating in federal healthcare programs.