Overnight crash on Reisterstown Road leaves man dead on his birthday

Baltimore County Police (NEW)
WMAR/Chris Verri
Baltimore County Police (NEW)
PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man died in a car crash on his birthday, Baltimore County Police said Monday.

It happened around 12:30am on Reisterstown Road at the I-695 junction.

Jefferson Mena-Rivas was driving a Toyota Corolla when he struck a Lexus that was in the process of making a left-turn off the westbound I-695 exit ramp.

Rivas died on scene at the age of 22. A woman riding with him was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Lexus was also hurt, but is expected to survive.

Police are still investigating the official cause.

