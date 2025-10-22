Once a burglar, always a burglar

PARKVILLE, Md. — A cat burglar forcing his way into the home of 90-year-old Marjorie Causey in Parkville had a history of committing such burglaries, but this may prove to be his last.

“I see a little white light and I’m sleeping and I’m on the right side of my bed,” recalled Causey, “Well, then I heard something and then I saw the little white light move.So then I got up and screamed bloody murder and they took off.”



Little did 64-year-old Raymond Byrd know that police would be waiting for him when he made it back to his vehicle.



Even though he tried to wear a face mask and knit hat to conceal his identity, Byrd had shown up on several security cameras allegedly committing similar crimes throughout the area and when thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen jewelry turned up at the North Point Flea Market, police knew who they were looking for.

Baltimore County Police

During a background check, investigators discovered that the suspect was out on parole for a Second Degree Assault and had a history of thefts and burglaries dating back to 1981.



According to court records, investigators also learned he was staying at the Executive Inn on Pulaski Highway and they placed a GPS on his vehicle to follow his movements, which landed them near Marjory Causey’s home as he made off with her jewelry.

“Oh, I was, but I didn’t let it scare… I mean I didn’t let it get me all wild or anything, you know, because my husband was In Vietnam and we’re a military family,” Causey told us.



Brave words from a woman who faced down the intruder before calmly going back to sleep as police brought his one-man crime spree to an end.

“There was one down the street so I mean these are really criminals,” added Causey, “and to bother an old lady like this?Come on.If I’d have had a chance, I’d have kicked him.”