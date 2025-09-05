BALTIMORE COUNTY — Cockeysville will welcome its first dedicated Lego store as 'Bricks and Minifigs' holds its grand opening, marking the franchise's debut in Maryland.

WATCH: New Lego store opens in Cockeysville with focus on buying and trading used sets New Lego store opens in Cockeysville with focus on buying and trading used sets

The new store offers a unique twist on the traditional Lego shopping experience by focusing on buying, trading and reselling used Lego sets and parts alongside new merchandise.

While official Lego stores exist in Maryland, including one at Arundel Mills, this concept caters specifically to collectors and enthusiasts looking for rare or discontinued pieces.

The store owner believes Lego's appeal transcends age groups and continues to attract new fans across generations.

"It's peak right now because there's just there's something for everyone and they keep coming out with new stuff to just keep bringing new people in so it's just I think you get older and you kind of get out of it and then once you see all the cool stuff that's there, it kind of sucks you right back in," the owner said.

The grand opening begins at 11 a.m., and will feature raffles and giveaways throughout the day. The store is located in the Yorktowne Shopping Center, just off Cranbrook Road.

The opening represents a growing trend of specialty toy stores that focus on both new and pre-owned collectibles, appealing to budget-conscious families and serious collectors alike.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."