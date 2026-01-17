Multiple people injured after two-alarm fire in Essex Friday night

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County Fire is on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Essex.

Officials say crews arrived on the scene and found the fire spreading from one house to another.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Foxcroft Lane.

One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

Three additional people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The fire is currently under control.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*