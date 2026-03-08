Multiple arrests, injuries reported following juvenile disturbance at White Marsh Mall

WHITE MARSH — A Saturday night gathering of juveniles at the mall and Avenue in White Marsh reportedly resulted in multiple arrests and injuries.

According to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company, two ambulances were called for a pair of people injured during the incident.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks says he's called a public safety meeting with the police department, along with officials from Avenue and mall.

That event is scheduled for 6pm Tuesday at the Perry Hall Family Worship Center.

We've reached out to Baltimore County Police for more details on what transpired.

We're also awaiting comment from the Avenue and mall.

Both locations have experienced similar juvenile disturbances in the past.

Each property has youth escort policies in effect.

The Avenue at White Marsh website