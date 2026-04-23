Mr. Fries Man closes Towson location

Mr. Fries Man, a restaurant known for its loaded fries, is closing its Towson location just 3 years after it opened.

The L.A.-based restaurant chain opened the York Road location in March 2023, taking over the space that was once the Brown Rice Korean Grill.

The Towson restaurant's Instagram page says "Permanently Closed" in the description and the location has been off Uber Eats since March 2026. The College Park location is also closed.

An Instagram account called mrfriesman.dc announced a DC location is coming in June 2026 but did not share where.

The restaurant began in Los Angeles in 2016 and has 8 locations across the country, according to its website.