Motorcycle driver dies after colliding with vehicle on Pulaski Highway

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A motorcycle rider died Monday afternoon after colliding with a vehicle on Pulaski Highway, Baltimore County Police say.

The crash occurred on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in the area Pulaski Highway and Stevens Road.

According to investigators, a 2025 Kawasaki motorcycle was driving westbound on Pulaski Highway when it struck a 2025 Chevy Trax while it was exiting a parking lot.

The driver of the motorcycle, 23-year-old Andrik Morfin, died at a local hospital.

Police say the crash remains part of an ongoing investigation.

