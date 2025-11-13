Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing child found in Towson hotel, two men arrested in connection with sex trafficking investigation

Maryland State Police
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Two men are facing sex trafficking charges following the recovery of two juvenile victims, according to police.

Deion Taurence Philip, 32, of New York, and Antoine Miles, 57, of Maryland, were arrested by Maryland State Police following a months-long investigation that began in September 2025.

The investigation involved Maryland State Police working with Baltimore County Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators discovered what appeared to be a young female being advertised online for sexual acts. They located and recovered the victim—identified as a critically missing juvenile—from a hotel in Towson, Maryland.

Philip was arrested November 4 at a home in Hanover, Pennsylvania. During his arrest, police recovered another juvenile female believed to be a sex trafficking victim.

Miles was arrested two days later at an airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Authorities believe both suspects trafficked additional victims and urge anyone with information to contact investigators at 410-694-4700. All calls will remain confidential.

