Maryland trio sentenced for supplying opioids to dentist who worked while high

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A former dental assistant, along with her mother and step-grandmother, learned their fate on Wednesday after pleading guilty to soliciting oxycodone prescriptions from a licensed dentist.

The investigation began when law enforcement received a complaint via anonymous tip that Dr. Andrew T. Fried was treating patients at his clinic, Perry Hall Family Dental, while under the influence of opioids.

Authorities say the tipster reported that Dr. Fried was getting the pills from his part-time dental assistant, who was identified as Samantha Cook.

The Attorney General's Office, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, launched surveillance of Dr. Fried and Cook from January 2025 to May 21, 2025, with law enforcement also using GPS tracking devices on their vehicles.

Surveillance showed multiple meetings between Dr. Fried and Cook, capturing them engaging in hand-to-hand drug transactions.

A review of financial records revealed that over the course of 18 months, Cook sold over $100,000 worth of oxycodone to Dr. Fried.

Authorities say Cook confessed to getting the drugs from her mother, Alice Deese, who was a Medicaid recipient, and from her step-grandmother, Janice Deese, who was a Medicare recipient.

Officers searched Dr. Fried's clinic and found a drug bottle that belonged to Alice and a barbiturate prescription bottle that belonged to Janice's pet dog.

Dr. Fried confessed to purchasing the drugs on a weekly basis from Cook and practicing dentistry while under the influence.

"Cook, Alice Deese, and Janice Deese helped fuel the rise of opioid abuse and addiction in Baltimore County by selling oxycodone prescription drugs to Dr. Fried. They also contributed to Dr. Fried practicing dentistry while under the influence of drugs, which endangered patients' health and safety," officials said.

"Abusing Medicare and Medicaid benefits to supply illegal opioids doesn't just break the law—it devastates families and communities," said Attorney General Anthony Brown. "These convictions reflect our commitment to dismantling the networks that fuel Maryland's opioid crisis."

Cook was sentenced to 10 years in prison, including three years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service. She is also excluded from participating as a provider in any state or federal healthcare programs.

Janice Deese was sentenced to probation before judgment with 18 months of supervised probation, while Alice Deese was sentenced to probation before judgment with five years of supervised probation.

Officials say Dr. Fried was previously sentenced back in December of 2025 to 10 years with three years of supervised probation and is also excluded from participating as a provider in any state or federal healthcare program.