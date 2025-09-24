Maryland DNR to close Essex Licensing and Registration Service Center

ESSEX, Md. — Some important information out of Baltimore County.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is closing its Essex Licensing and Registration Service Center, located inside the MVA on Eastern Boulevard.

For those wishing to register a boat, or obtain a hunting or fishing license, seven offices will remain open around the state.

DNR officials decided to close the Essex center for what they call "a low volume of appointments compared to other locations."

Essex is the only center that only accepts appointments three-days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, whereas other locations operate Monday through Friday.

Appointments in Essex will be accepted through October 10.

Employees at the Essex Service Center will be transferred to other locations.

As result busier Service Centers like Bel Air and Annapolis will add one more counter each.

License seekers can also apply online via the MD Outdoors website or mobile app.

Below is a list of the seven other DNR Service Centers once Essex shuts down.

