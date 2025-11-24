Mark Pappas, the founder of Pappas Restaurant, dies at 93

Mark Pappas, the founder of Pappas Restaurant, has died at the age of 93. According to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, he was surrounded by his family when he died over the weekend.

When you hear Pappas in Maryland and beyond, you think crab cakes. Mark bought his first restaurant in 1972, taking over Wargo's Western Streak House and Stag Bar in Parkville.

He named it Pappas Restaurant and Sports Bar, developed a menu that included a seven-ounce crab cake, and that recipe has remained for 53 years. It is now shipped all over the world, even making Oprah's favorite things list.

In her post, Oprah said, "These perfectly seasoned Maryland crab cakes have more fresh, sweet lump crabmeat than I've ever seen in a cake."

The multiple Pappas locations across Maryland posted about this tremendous loss on Facebook, saying:

"He built a legacy rooted in hospitality, hard work, and a genuine love for the people he served. Anyone who walked through our doors, felt his warmth and dedication to his community and guests. As all of you know, Mr. Mark was a family man, with deep-rooted love and passion for Baltimore. He treated every person like his friend, and we thank each and every one of you for being part of his legacy and his story. For those who knew him, worked beside him, or simply enjoyed a meal created from his vision, we thank you for being part of his story. Your memories and support mean everything to the Pappas family during this difficult time."

Pappas has four restaurant locations: Cockeysville, Glen Burnie, Bel Air, and Parkville. They also have a carry-out location in Perry Hall, cater, and ship their crab cakes worldwide.