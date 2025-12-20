Man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Perring Parkway

BALTIMORE COUNTY — One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Baltimore County Saturday morning.

James Beckham, 31, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Just after 8:00 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash on I-695, just before Perring Parkway.

Police say a Nissan Sentra, driven by Beckham, struck the corner of a Toyota C-HR resulting in the crash.

This led to subsequent crashes with a Nissan Altima and a Toyota RAV4. The driver of the Altima, 26-year-old Dante Summers, was taken to a hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

The driver and passenger of both Toyotas were uninjured.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.