Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Perring Parkway

Maryland State Police
WMAR
<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Maryland State Police
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE COUNTY — One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Baltimore County Saturday morning.

James Beckham, 31, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Just after 8:00 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash on I-695, just before Perring Parkway.

Police say a Nissan Sentra, driven by Beckham, struck the corner of a Toyota C-HR resulting in the crash.

This led to subsequent crashes with a Nissan Altima and a Toyota RAV4. The driver of the Altima, 26-year-old Dante Summers, was taken to a hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

The driver and passenger of both Toyotas were uninjured.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR