BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Company is currently on the scene of a fallen tree on Jarrettsville Pike.

Officials say a single occupant was taken to the hospital after his truck was crushed underneath.

Jarrettsville Pike between Merrymans Mill Road and Papermill Road is currently shut down.

Roads will remain closed as fire personnel remain on scene.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*