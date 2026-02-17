Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Man in critical condition after early morning encounter with police

Baltimore County Police
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police
Posted

WOODLAWN, Md. — A man is in critical condition following an encounter with Baltimore County police around 3:30 Monday morning.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating the police use of force in this incident.

According to the IID's preliminary investigation, officers were called to the intersection of Security Blvd. and Whitehead Ct. for a welfare check.

A man had been sitting at the light for a while, prompting the call.

The man got out of the vehicle and approached the officer, and "a physical encounter occurred during which the officer used force."

The man fell to the ground and was injured. The officer gave him medical aid until EMS arrived.

IID is asking anyone with information about the incident, including cell phone video or surveillance video, to contact the Division at (410) 576–7070 or at IID@oag.maryland.gov.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR