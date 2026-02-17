Man in critical condition after early morning encounter with police

WOODLAWN, Md. — A man is in critical condition following an encounter with Baltimore County police around 3:30 Monday morning.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating the police use of force in this incident.

According to the IID's preliminary investigation, officers were called to the intersection of Security Blvd. and Whitehead Ct. for a welfare check.

A man had been sitting at the light for a while, prompting the call.

The man got out of the vehicle and approached the officer, and "a physical encounter occurred during which the officer used force."

The man fell to the ground and was injured. The officer gave him medical aid until EMS arrived.