Man charged with arson following house explosion in Rosedale

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A home explosion that happened back in July has now been ruled arson by Baltimore County fire investigators.

Mark Hawkins, 66, the property owner, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson and first-degree malicious burning in connection to the explosion.

The explosion happened on Callo Lane in Rosedale.

Fire officials say there were no injuries, as the homeowners were away at the time of the explosion.

Baltimore County Fire Chief Joseph Dixon said there was minimal damage to a home next door.