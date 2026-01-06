Man catches two children as they jump from window to escape fire in Middle River

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A house fire in Middle River prompted the community to jump into action to assist a family in escaping Tuesday morning.

A doorbell camera captured the rescue. Footage shows neighboring residents running from their homes to help the family in need.

One man is seen catching two children from a second-story window, with others flagging down cars for assistance.

Officials say the fire took place in the 400 block of Kosoak Road. The mother and two children suffered minor injuries.

A dog was found dead in the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

To watch the footage of the rescue, click here.