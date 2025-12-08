Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man accused of approaching, attempting to kidnap children in Parkville

Baltimore County Police
Cameron Keelan
PARKVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man for allegedly attempting to kidnap three young children in Parkville.

Cameron Keelan is accused of approaching the victims in the 8300 block of Edgedale Road on December 4.

According to police, Keelan "attempted to persuade [the children] to follow him away from the location."

Investigators are working to determine whether Keelan has targeted other kids in the past.

Anyone with information can call 410-887-2361.

For now, Keelan is being held without bail.

