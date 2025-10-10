Lockdown lifted at Parkville High School after student was found with a gun

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Parkville High School was placed on lockdown after a student was found with a gun on campus, officials say.

School officials were investigating the report of a smell of marijuana and discovered a student was in possession of a gun.

School resource officers were quickly contacted and lockdown was activated at 11:30 a.m.

When a school is on lockdown, no can enter or leave the building without the principal's permission.

The student fled the building before he was quickly arrested.

Lockdown was lifted 15 minutes later.

In a letter sent out to the school community it says, "Dangerous and disruptive behaviors will not be tolerated at Parkville High School. Please speak with your child(ren) and remind them that harmful choices and disruptive and dangerous behaviors have a significant impact on our entire school community. Weapons are strictly prohibited and any student found to be in possession of a weapon will receive serious school consequences (including a one-year expulsion) and legal consequences, in alignment with the BCPS Student Handbook, policy and state law."