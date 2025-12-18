Local Goodwill thrift stores see surge in holiday shoppers seeking budget-friendly gifts

PERRY HALL, Md. — Shoppers like Cyndi Blackwell are finding holiday savings at thrift stores, discovering treasures like a new bicycle for $20 that she plans to give her grandson next Christmas.

"This bike is like my motherload," Blackwell said with a laugh.

When I met Cyndi on Wednesday morning at the Goodwill store in Perry Hall, her cart was already full. She found Hallmark ornaments still in boxes for $2 each and new items like a button-down shirt for her husband, a disabled veteran.

"This is only like $13 and today it will be $10 with my senior discount. And look at that, doesn't look like it's been worn at all," Blackwell said.

The Middle River resident shops at this location so often that she knows the employees by name.

"Outside decorations, inside decorations. Clothes, shoes, boots. I mean, you name it. If you're thrifty and you wanna really save your money and get good deals like this too, you can bring joy to people all the time, not just at Christmas," Blackwell said.

Budget pressures remain a top holiday stressor for nearly 30% of all Americans, according to Survey Monkey's report on 2025 holiday shopping trends.

The Perry Hall store has seen a 20% increase in sales over last year and a 25% to 30% increase in shopper traffic overall at local Goodwill stores. Jonathan Balog with Goodwill of the Chesapeake calls it "Thriftmas."

"Now we see a lot of people coming in, uh, looking for everything. Gifts for your kids. Gifts for your friends, gifts for your family. We have seen a tremendous explosion in the love affair of thrift shopping," Balog said.

Donations have increased too. Extra racks packed with clothing demonstrate the surge in inventory. To handle the foot traffic, Goodwill hired 20% more store employees, all good news for the nonprofit's mission.

"Last year, we helped almost 1,000 people enter the job market and we provide training, certification and we recently launched an adult high school. And that's all made possible by you shopping and you donating in our store," Balog said.

Cyndi headed to the register with items stacked high in her cart. With her senior discount and rewards points, she purchased 22 items for $68. The bike and figurines cost just over $34.

"Merry Christmas," she said as she left the store with her full cart.

Merry Thriftmas, Cyndi.

