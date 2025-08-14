Lane closures to impact weekend travel for pavement repairs

BALTIMORE COUNTY — For two weekends in a row, there will be lane closures northbound on I-795 as the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration makes repairs.

They're working to repair sections of damaged concrete pavement.

These repairs will start 9 p.m., Friday, August 15. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m., August 18.

Weekend lane closure schedule:



9 p.m., Friday, August 15 - 8 a.m. Monday, August 18: Double-lane closure

9 p.m., Friday August 22 – 8 a.m. Monday, August 25: Single-lane closure

One or two lanes will be closed even when workers are not present so the new concrete can be tested officials say.

Drivers are asked to plan for extra time between I-695 and Owings Mill Boulevard.