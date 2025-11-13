Kindergartners celebrate World Kindness Day by spreading joy to teachers and staff

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Kindergarten students at Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School found a special way to celebrate World Kindness Day by showing appreciation to their teachers and staff members.

Each student received a flower and a card that read "Have a good day" to distribute throughout the school to faculty members.

Lisa Greenberg, a school counselor, transformed the kindness activity into a science experiment for the children. Before handing out the flowers, she had students write down their predictions about how people would react to their kind gestures.

"But what they're really going to discover is the power of kindness and how one small act can just make one big difference," Greenberg said.

After walking through the school and giving out their flowers and cards, the students returned to document what actually happened during their interactions. The results showed their hypothesis was correct – the simple acts of kindness brightened everyone's day.

The activity combined lessons about kindness with scientific observation, allowing the young students to see firsthand how small gestures can create positive impacts in their school community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.